BET Awards 2024: Usher honoured with lifetime achievement, Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer pay tribute

In the BET Awards 2024, Usher accepted the Lifetime Achievement award, even if the superstar mused it might be early. The Grammy winner stayed on his feet as a parade of artists performed his hits — Childish Gambino kicked it off with “U Don't Have to Call,” joined by Keke Palmer, who took the lead on “You Make Me Wanna.

According to a report in PTI, Coco Jones appeared in the audience for a sultry rendition of “There Goes My Baby,” serenading Usher and his wife Jenn Goicoechea. Summer Walker hit the stage for “Good Good,” Tinashe did “Nice & Slow,” Marsha Ambrosius tackled “Superstar” and Chlöe performed “Good Kisser. ” Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét teamed up for “Bad Girl,” mirroring Usher and Beyoncé's choreography from their song performance. Latto brought the energy for “Yeah!” In some ways, the homage underscored the women who carried much of the night — dominating the performance".

“Getting here has not been easy, but it has been worth it,” Usher began his lengthy speech, reflecting on his career spanned over three decades. He questioned the timing, saying, "I'm still running and gunning and I still love this (expletive) like I did when I was 8 years old,” he said.

Much of his speech couldn't be heard by audiences at home because it was censored. “I forgive every person who had anything to say negative about me because it only motivated me to be who I am," he said at one point. Earlier in the night, Will Smith stood in a circle of fire — joined by Fridayy and the gospel choir Sunday Service — to make the live debut of his latest single, “You Can Make It. “I don't know who needs this right now,” Smith opened his set. “But I am here to tell you, you can make it.

The show took a tonal shift when VanVan and Heiress Harris, two child rappers, sang their empowerment anthem “Be You” in a schoolroom set. Harris is the daughter of rapper T.I. and singer Tiny Harris.

Best female R&B/pop artist went to SZA and best actress to Regina King, both of whom were not in attendance; the BET HER award went to Monét for “On My Mama. ” She brought her mother up to accept it. Country musician Tanner Adell brought her “Buckle Bunny” and her new song, “Cowboy Break My Heart.

” GloRilla emerged from above, descending to join her dancers for “Yeah Glo!” and “Wanna Be” — the latter of which saw a surprise appearance from Megan Thee Stallion. Shaboozey kept the country coming with “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and was joined by rapper J-Kwon, who appears on the track, creating an unexpected and rewarding collaboration across genres.

