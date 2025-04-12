Tahawwur Rana placed on 'suicide watch' in high-security NIA cell Rana was interrogated extensively to uncover the “deeper layers of the conspiracy” as the NIA told a special court that it suspects he had plans to target other Indian cities as well with similar large-scale strikes.

Tahawwur Rana, mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack, who was extradited to India earlier this week, has been put under “suicide watch” in a highly secure cell within the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters after a Delhi court granted his 18-day custody to the anti-terror agency.

64-year-old Rana was interrogated extensively to uncover the “deeper layers of the conspiracy” as the NIA told a special court that it suspects he had plans to target other Indian cities as well with similar large-scale strikes. Rana is currently under 24/7 human and CCTV surveillance.

"Rana has been kept in a 14x14 cell on the ground floor. He will be allowed only a soft-tip pen to write so that he can't harm himself," a source said, reported TOI.

Multi-layer security is in place near the NIA headquarters on Lodhi Road, where Rana is currently lodged. The probe agency’s interrogation of Rana is expected to focus on his involvement with sleeper cells in India, besides his connection with the ISI, particularly those linked to his associate David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani.

Headley is suspected to have recruited sleeper cells in Rajasthan’s Pushkar, Delhi, Goa and other places across the country, sources said.