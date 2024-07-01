After Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3 success, TVF announces next season of 'Half CA' on 76th CA's Day

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB TVF announces filming of Half CA's next season

When it comes to delivering engaging and relatable content, TVF is indeed a player pioneering ahead of all. Their shows have always struck chords with the masses. They have proved their mettle in bringing immensely relatable subjects with their shows, and one example of this is their inspirational drama series, Half CA, which has also garnered immense love from the masses. After the amazing response the audience showered on the first season, the makers brought an exciting update by announcing its next season on the occasion of the 76th Chartered Accountants' Day.

Half CA season 2 filming begins

Taking to their social media, the makers shared an interesting trailer of the show. With this official announcement, the makers also revealed that the filming of Half CA Season 2 has begun today. "To Honor the CA Community on the 76th CA Day, we bring you exciting news! aap bhi calculator lelo, CA ki taiyaari shuru ho gayi hai. Now filming for Half CA Season 2," read the caption.

See the post here:

About the show

Well, the announcement of the next season of TVF's 'Half CA' is indeed exciting. The show sheds light on the struggles, aspirations, and intricate lives of CA students, as they navigate through the demanding journey of becoming a Chartered Accountant. The series revolves around the challenges and experiences faced by Chartered Accountancy students in India. The show features Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, Prit Kamani and Rohan Joshi.

TVF's lineup for 2024

Other than this, TVF has already been ruling this year with the phenomenal success of its most loved shows: Panchayat S3, Gullak S4, and Kota Factory S3. All the shows have been released and have received tremendous love from across the board. The shows have been trending at the top ever since their release.

