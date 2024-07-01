Virat Kohli's WC winning post becomes 'most liked' on Insta, breaks Kiara Advani-Siddharth Malhotra's record

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAT KOHLI'S INSTAGRAM After cricket records now Virat Kohli's' victory post has also created a record

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was very special for Virat Kohli. After winning the T20 World Cup title, he not only announced his T20 retirement but Anushka Sharma's cricketer husband Virat posted a winning picture on Instagram after a while. These pictures have now officially become India's most-liked pictures on Instagram. This record was earlier held by Bollywood star couple Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra.

Virat Kohli's Post is now most most-liked post on Instagram

Virat's winning post had received more than 1 crore (10 million) likes in just eight hours. Currently, he has 11, 281, 571 likes on his victory post. This is much more than the 1 crore 26 lakh (16.26 million) received by Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra's wedding announcement post on February 7 last year.

Virat's post

Let us tell you that in his post, Virat Kohli shared a picture of Team India lifting the T20 World Cup trophy and some pictures of the celebration going on in the locker room. He also posted a picture along with Rohit Sharma holding the ICC trophy and the Indian flag. Sharing these pictures, Virat wrote, "Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it! Jai hind." This post was liked the most in India and now it has become the most-liked post in Instagram's record book. Kohli also came up with another appreciation post for his wife and actor Anushka Sharma.

Earlier, Bollywood couple star Kiara and Siddharth had made the record of the most-liked Instagram picture in India. The couple posted a series of photos from their Jaisalmer wedding. For the unversed, at number three is the wedding picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, which got 13.19 million likes.

Also Read: When Shah Rukh Khan's black gypsy was taken away due to EMI non-payment, Juhi Chawla reveals