Anti-Waqf Act protests turn violent in Assam's Silchar, protestors threw stones at police

The areas affected by the violence include Chamragudam, Berenga and old Lakhipur road areas in Silchar.

Anti-Waqf Act protests in Assam
Anti-Waqf Act protests in Assam
Edited By: Devanshe Pandey
Silchar

A demonstration against the new law, which cleared the Parliament a week back, in Assam's Cachar district turned violent when a section of protesters threw stones at police. Security forces dispersed the mob to bring the situation in Silchar town under control.

Anti-Waqf protest in Silchar | Watch 

