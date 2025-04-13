Anti-Waqf Act protests turn violent in Assam's Silchar, protestors threw stones at police The areas affected by the violence include Chamragudam, Berenga and old Lakhipur road areas in Silchar.

A demonstration against the new law, which cleared the Parliament a week back, in Assam's Cachar district turned violent when a section of protesters threw stones at police. Security forces dispersed the mob to bring the situation in Silchar town under control. Anti-Waqf protest in Silchar | Watch