Anti-Waqf Act protests turn violent in Assam's Silchar, protestors threw stones at police

A demonstration against the new law, which cleared the Parliament a week back, in Assam's Cachar district turned violent when a section of protesters threw stones at police. Security forces dispersed the mob to bring the situation in Silchar town under control.
The areas affected by the violence include Chamragudam, Berenga and old Lakhipur road areas in Silchar.
