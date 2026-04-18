Eshan, Nitish and Sakib shine as SRH halt CSK's revival in Hyderabad

New Delhi:

Fast bowlers produced some breathtaking spells as Sunrisers Hyderabad halted Chennai Super Kings' revival in the Indian Premier League 2026 on Saturday, April 18. Eshan Malinga, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sakib Hussain turned out to be stars for SRH as they defended 194 to bag their third win of the season and deny the Super Kings their third straight victory.

SRH had made 194/9 in the 20 overs on a surface that looked good but showed signs of slowness at times. Abhishek Sharma took the hosts off a flying start with his 59 from 22 balls, while Travis Head was dismissed for a scratchy 20-ball 23. Heinrich Klaasen took charge in the middle overs as he anchored the innings and kept the scoreboard ticking with his 59 from 39 deliveries. SRH were off to a flier as they made 75/4 in the powerplay. However, CSK applied the brakes in the middle overs and at the death with Anshul Kamboj and Jamie Overton taking three wickets each, while Mukesh Choudhary also scalped two as SRH ended a little short of 200.

Mhatre, Gaikwad reply back well but SRH bowlers star

Ayush Mhatre and Ruturaj Gaikwad built a fine partnership of 51 runs for the second wicket after Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed Sanju Samson early in the second over. However, things turned when Nitish dismissed Mhatre for 30 before Eshan joined the party and kept striking.

Eshan removed Gaikwad on his first ball of the match, who nicked behind to the wicketkeeper. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Matthew Short tried stabilising the ship, but CSK lost their way again when Sarfaraz was dismissed on 25 in the 11th over as Dewald Brevis was dismissed in the next over.

Eshan, Praful, Sakib apply the choke

After losing Brevis, CSK were in trouble at 113/5 after 11.4 overs. The required rate crept past 10, and the batters were not finding the boundaries at will. For 28 balls from the ninth over, there was no boundary scored as the Super Kings fell behind the eight-ball. Eshan, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain applied the brakes in the second half of the chase. Eshan removed Short before Sakib dismissed Shivam Dube as CSK went further into a hole. Eshan was the star with the ball with his 3/29, while Nitish took 2/31 as SRH bossed the proceedings.

Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj swung their willows a bit, but to no avail, as the target had gone way too far away from them. Overton made 16 from 15 balls, while Kamboj hit 13 from eight, but could only mitigate the margin of loss as CSK went down by 10 runs.