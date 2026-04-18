Sin committed by Opposition in opposing women's quota bill will be punished: PM Modi in address to nation

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation after a bill to implement women's reservation in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha and said every citizen of this country is witnessing how women's progress has stalled. He said the Opposition parties have insulted our Constitution by defeating bill for women's reservation in legislatures. He added that the family-run parties do not want women to move forward as women could end their selfish politics.

"Today I'm here to discuss an important issue, especially for the women of this country. Every citizen of this country is witnessing how women's progress has stalled... Despite our best efforts, we haven't succeeded. Amendments could not be made in the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam. And I apologise to all the mothers and sisters of the nation for this,” he said.

Dynastic parties were clapping after women quota bill was defeated: PM Modi

PM Modi said "Yesterday crores of women across the country were watching Parliament. The nation's women were observing closely. It saddened me deeply to see that when this proposal in the interest of women was defeated, parties like Congress, DMK, TMC, and SP, these dynastic parties, were clapping in celebration."

Targetting the Opposition, PM Modi said they are forgetting that the women of the 21st century are closely watching every development in the country. “They can sense intentions and clearly understand the truth. Therefore, the sin committed by the opposition in opposing women's reservation will surely be punished. These parties have also disrespected the sentiments of the framers of the Constitution, and they will not be able to escape the punishment given by the people. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the House was not about taking anything away from anyone, it was about giving something to everyone."

Nari Shakti Vandan amendment was need of the hour: PM Modi

Saying that the Nari Shakti Vandan amendment was the need of the hour, PM Modi said it was aimed to equally strengthen all states across the country, whether big or small, and ensure balanced representation. “It was an honest effort to enhance the voice of every state. However, this effort has been defeated in Parliament by the Congress and its allies. These parties have consistently opposed women’s reservation and have, time and again, created obstacles to prevent its implementation,” he said.

Opposition does not want women outside their families to rise: PM Modi

PM Modi said one of the main reasons behind opposition to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is the fear among dynastic parties. “They fear that if women are empowered, their leadership will be challenged. They do not want women outside their families to rise. Today, lakhs of women have proven their capabilities in पंचायतों and local bodies, and now aspire to serve in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. After delimitation, there would be more seats for women and their representation would increase, which is why these parties opposed the amendment. The women of the country will not forgive the Congress and its allies for this. These parties are also spreading misinformation on delimitation and are trying to create divisions, following a politics of divide and rule,” he said.

PM Modi alleges Congress always spreads falsehoods

PM Modi added that the Congress has always spread falsehoods about necessary reforms, delayed every reform in the country. "Sometimes over numbers, sometimes through other arguments, the Congress and its allies have tried to mislead the country. By doing this, these parties have revealed their true face before the women of India. I personally had hoped that Congress would correct its decades-old mistake and atone for its past actions. But it lost the opportunity to create history and stand in support of women. Congress has already lost its presence in most parts of the country. It survives like a parasite by riding on the backs of regional parties, yet it does not want those regional parties to grow stronger,” he said.

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In cabinet meet, PM Modi says Oppn to face 'consequences' for opposing women's reservation bill