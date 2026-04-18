PM Modi to chair CCS meeting today to review India's preparedness amid West Asia tensions

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in New Delhi on Saturday amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, said sources. The prime minister is expected to review the various work done and steps taken by ministries to safeguard India's interest as the conflict in the region continues.

This is going to be the third CCS meeting that PM Modi will chair since March over West Asia tensions. In his previous meeting on April, he instructed the ministers and officials to ensure the availability of critical needs of the common people, so that their interests are safeguarded.

"Reviewed the steps being taken by various Ministries and Departments in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict and also discussed the next set of initiatives to be taken. Aspects relating to sectors like energy, agriculture, fertilisers, aviation, shipping and logistics were discussed," PM Modi had posted on X (previously Twitter).

In the previous meeting, he was briefed about actions taken to ensure the steady supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and other petroleum products. He was also briefed about the availability of fertilisers for the upcoming Kharif and Rabi seasons.

PM Modi had stressed that authentic information should be made available to the public to prevent misinformation and rumour mongering. "PM directed all concerned departments to take all possible measures to ameliorate the problems of citizens and sectors affected by the ongoing global situation," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said in a statement.

Last month, the government also constituted an inter-ministerial group with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as its chair to review the West Asia situation. The committee, which also includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has held several meeting since then assessing the situation in India to take counter measures as required.