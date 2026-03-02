'Matter of concern': PM Modi calls for dialogue amid West Asia tensions

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated India’s firm call for peace and stability in West Asia, underlining that conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, not escalation. His remarks came as the region continues to experience heightened tensions and complex geopolitical developments.

PM Modi stresses peaceful resolution

Addressing the media following a series of high‑level engagements, Prime Minister Modi said that India continues to urge all parties in West Asia to exercise restraint and strive for peaceful engagement.

“When two democracies stand together, their voice becomes stronger on global issues,” he said.

PM Modi dials Netanyahu

The Prime Minister’s comments followed a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which India reaffirmed its long‑standing policy of encouraging dialogue among all stakeholders. On Sunday night, the prime minister chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the country’s highest decision-making body on security and strategic matters. The meeting was convened to review the evolving situation arising from the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A source confirmed that the prime minister chaired the CCS meeting but did not disclose further details.

Top ministers briefed on regional developments

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Top officials briefed the committee on the prevailing situation in West Asia and its implications for India. It is believed that the meeting discussed the safety of Indian nationals living in West Asia, as well as those stranded in the region, and reviewed measures to respond if the situation deteriorates.