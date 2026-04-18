Sunrisers Hyderabad announce Gerald Coetzee as replacement signing for the injured David Payne

New Delhi:

In a major development for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise took centre stage and announced the signing of South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee as a replacement signing for the injured David Payne. It is worth noting that Payne played two games for SRH before he was ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury.

Interestingly, Coetzee went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction and has played in the IPL before for Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. In the 14 matches that he has played in the tournament, Coetzee has taken 15 wickets to his name and will now look to impress for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He was also a part of South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign but did not make the playing XI in any of the matches that the side played in the tournament. He will be joining SRH for a fee of Rs 2 crore. The side has further been boosted with the arrival of regular skipper Pat Cummins. The star pacer will be available for their game against the Rajasthan Royals on April 25.

Sunrisers Hyderabad set to take on Chennai Super Kings next

Speaking of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s schedule, the side is set to take on Chennai Super Kings next. The two sides will meet at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 18 in the 27th game of the tournament.

Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad sits in fifth place in the standings. Under the leadership of Ishan Kishan, Hyderabad have won two matches and have lost the remaining three in the five matches that they have played.

They will hope to register another good showing against Chennai Super Kings in hopes of moving further up in the standings. On the other hand, CSK, who have two wins in five, will aim for another good showing as well.

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