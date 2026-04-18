Kolkata Knight Riders join MI, RCB in unwanted list as dismal run in IPL 2026 continues

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders’ abysmal run in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season continued. With six matches played in the tournament, KKR have lost five matches, and one match has produced no result due to rain playing spoilsport in the clash.

Registering yet another loss against Gujarat Titans on April 17, Kolkata joined the likes of Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the list of teams to have registered not a single victory in their first six games of an IPL season.

The horrid run for the three-time champions sees them sit in 10th place in the standings. With just one point to their name, Kolkata’s campaign needs immediate fixing, and it could be interesting to see how the side looks to improve.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane reflected on the loss

It is worth noting that KKR came into bat first and posted a total of 180 runs in the first innings. Defending the target, KKR failed to do so, conceding 181 runs against GT as the Shubman Gill-led side won the game by five wickets, registering a comprehensive victory.

After the loss, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane took centre stage and gave his take on the loss. "Yeah, as you said, it's never easy after immediately after losing the game and come and talk about the game. I thought I just want to talk positives, especially the way we started two-three wickets down. Cameron Green's innings, he was under pressure, but the kind of counter-attack he did, positive impact, what he made was amazing to see, going after their bowlers. As you, mentioned some time back, 147 for four, and from there, around 180 was slightly difficult from a batting unit, but credit to all our bowlers, the way they bowled, taking the game till the last over. Everyone contributed well,” Rahane said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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