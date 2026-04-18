'Quality player': Stephen Fleming backs CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to improve amid subpar form

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings have had a roller coaster of a season in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. With five matches played in the tournament so far, Chennai Super Kings have won two matches and have lost the remaining three.

The five-time champions sit in eighth place in the standings, but the form of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a problem for the five-time champions so far. In the 5 games, the side has scored 63 runs to its name and has an average of 12.6 runs in five innings.

With many experts raising questions over Gaikwad’s form, CSK’s head coach Stephen Fleming came forward and threw weight behind the skipper, revealing that it is only a matter of time before he starts scoring.

"He's going fine. He hasn't had the returns that he would like, and he's working hard on that. But that can be the nature of T20. He's training well, he's hitting the ball well, he has a positive mindset, he just hasn't got away yet,” Fleming was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"But we've seen over the years that he's a quality player. And if we can cover for him for a few games and he comes into form, then that's the way an IPL can go. Very rarely someone dominates the whole way through, but if we have players coming in and out of form and they dovetail, then that's a good thing. But he's working hard and he's got a lot of support around him,” he added.

CSK to take on SRH next

Speaking of Chennai Super Kings’ schedule, the five-time champions are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad next. The two sides will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 18 in the 27th game of the tournament. With CSK winning some games of late, it could be interesting to see how they approach the clash against Hyderabad.

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