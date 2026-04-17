RCB vs DC Pitch Report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play?

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Delhi Capitals in their upcoming IPL 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The last time these two teams faced each other in Bengaluru, KL Rahul produced a sensational knock of unbeaten 93 runs, before celebrating by marking his territory, which went viral on social media. Courtesy of his knock, Delhi won the game by six wickets.

This time, it won’t be an easy walk, though. Bengaluru are in some remarkable form as all their batters have proved their mettle so far. Star batter Virat Kohli is the second leading run-scorer of the tournament, while captain Rajat Patidar has been a force to reckon with. Towards the end, Romario Shepherd and Tim David have terrorised the bowlers this season and overall, RCB’s batting unit looks like a well-oiled machine.

The bowling unit has done a spectacular job, too. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been consistent, while Krunal Pandya has done the trick in the spin department. Hence, Delhi won’t find it easy. Especially when some of their batters are not in form at the moment. KL himself is struggling to find his feet this season, while the middle order batters failed to live up to the potential. Sameer Rizvi and Pathum Nissanka have done well, but there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Bowling, on the other hand, has done a commendable job. Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar have been in terrific form and they will once again be key for DC against RCB.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was on the drier side in the last game and it could be the same against DC too. Since it’s a day game, the spinners could find some advantage from the surface in the first innings. Thus, bowling first will be ideal and if it’s once again on the drier side, something like 170-180 could be a good total. However, if it’s the typical Chinnaswamy pitch, the team batting first would want to put 230 on board.

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