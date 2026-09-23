South Africa announce updated squad for Australia ODIs after Kwena Maphaka ruled out

New Delhi:

South Africa have suffered another blow to their fast-bowling resources with Kwena Maphaka ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Australia. The ace pacer sustained a right hamstring strain and that left the Proteas out of their four first-choice fast bowlers for the marquee series. Earlier, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman and Lungi Ngidi had already been ruled out and now Maphaka joined the list.

Meanwhile, Lizaad Williams has been called into the squad to replace Maphaka. He has played eight ODIs since making his international debut in 2021, claiming 16 wickets at an economy rate of 5.88.

What happened to Kagiso Rabada, Ottoneil Baartman and Lungi Ngidi?

Rabada was already unavailable when South Africa announced their original squad. Baartman and Ngidi subsequently suffered injuries after the 16-member squad was announced. They were replaced by Duan Jansen and Nqobani Mokoena.

The reshaped pace attack will now feature Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch among the leading options, with Gerald Coetzee also included despite having last played an ODI in November 2023. Jansen and Bosch will further provide South Africa with their first-choice all-rounders.

South Africa vs Australia first ODI on September 24

The opening ODI of the series is scheduled for September 24 in Durban. It will be followed by matches in Johannesburg on September 27 and Potchefstroom on September 30.

The injuries are also creating concern beyond the ODI series. South Africa remain uncertain about the availability of Rabada and Ngidi for the three-Test contest against Australia, which begins shortly after the one-day matches.

Meanwhile, after the ODIs, Australia will play a South Africa XI in a two-day tour match on October 3 and 4. The Test series will then begin in Durban on October 9. The second Test is scheduled for Gqeberha from October 18, while Cape Town will host the third match from October 27.

Updated South Africa squad for Australia ODIs

Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

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