Australia pacers to not play all three ODIs vs South Africa to manage workload for Test series

New Delhi:

Australia ODI captain Pat Cummins is likely to sit out of the first of the three-match ODI series against South Africa. The idea is to rotate their leading fast bowlers to manage their workload and prepare them well for the upcoming Test series, which holds key, given the World Test Championship points table.

Both Cummins and other senior pacer Mitchell Starc were left out of Australia’s recent ODI series in Zimbabwe to focus on preparations for the upcoming Test campaign. Both have now reported for the series, but very likely to play all three matches. However, they have been called up for the series to get adjusted to the conditions as it will provide Australia with valuable preparation for the 2027 World Cup. However, Australia’s priority remains the WTC.

In the last month, Cummins had indicated that he could feature in only one ODI before the Test series. Australia are also expected to avoid using Cummins, Starc and Josh Hazlewood in consecutive matches. One possible arrangement would see Hazlewood and Starc feature in the first and third games, while Cummins plays the second, as reported by Cricinfo.

Nathan Ellis to play big role

The rotation could give Nathan Ellis an extended opportunity. Ellis impressed during the Zimbabwe series and is expected to be involved in all three matches in South Africa if Australia stagger the appearances of their Test quicks.

“I think he's grown into himself as a confident ODI bowler over the last few years, and it's great to see him get that reward in the series. He probably led the attack in the absence of Josh playing one game, Pat and I not over there, so really pushing his case as a lock as a pick in the one-day team, and no doubt he'll look to perform in these three as well,” Starc said in Durban after training on Tuesday.

Ellis’ ability to operate across the powerplay, middle overs and death makes his place alongside Cummins an issue Australia will need to resolve when their first-choice quicks are all available. His record in South Africa and Australia is also weaker than in slower conditions, where he has produced considerably stronger numbers.

Meanwhile, Cummins’ workload will affect his captaincy as well. Although he remains Australia’s ODI captain, he has led only twice since the 2023 World Cup. Mitchell Marsh is now the deputy following Steven Smith’s retirement in 2025.

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