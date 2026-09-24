Where to watch South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI live on TV and stream online in India?

The stage is set for the upcoming ODI series between South Africa and Australia. The two sides are set to meet at Kingsmead in Durban on September 24. Both sides will look to put in their best performance in the clash, hoping to get off to a good start to the series.

It is interesting to note that South Africa and Australia will lock horns across three ODI matches. The clashes will be held on September 24, 27, and 30. Furthermore, after the conclusion of the ODI series, South Africa and Australia will take on each other across three Test matches as well.

Starting with a tour match, the first Test will be held in Durban from October 9 to 13, and it could be interesting to see how the Proteas fare against the Aussies. Being the defending WTC (World Test Championship) champions, South Africa will not let up and will hope for a good show against the visitors.

South Africa vs Australia - Broadcast details

When will the South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI begin?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI will be played on Thursday, September 24th.

At what time will the South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI begin?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where is the South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI being played?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI will be played at Kingsmead in Durban.

Where can you watch the South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI in India?

The live telecast for the South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI will not be available to watch on TV in India.

Where can you watch the South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI in India?

The live stream for the South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Duan Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lizaad Williams

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Olivier Peake, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Pat Cummins

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