BCCI set to hold IPL 2027 auction in Goa in December; Check details

In a major development, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and revealed that the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027 auction will be held in Goa in December. The BCCI’s secretary, Devajit Saikia, came forward and announced the same on September 23. Ahead of the new season of the IPL, there have been many changes in the teams, and another change has come in the venue for the auction.

Saikia came forward and talked about how the IPL auction has been held in overseas venues in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi for the last three seasons, and it was time to bring the auction home ahead of the 2027 season.

"This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations – Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi- last year, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December," Devajit Saikia told ANI.

It is interesting to note that while the date of the IPL 2027 auction has been finalised, it is yet to be revealed. Saikia talked about how the auction could be held between December 14 and 16. Goa had previously hosted the IPL auction back in 2009 for the second season of the IPL, and it could be interesting to see how it fares ahead of the 2027 season.

India A women vs Australia A’s venue sees major shift

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the upcoming clash between India A women and Australia A women has been shifted. The two sides were slated to take on each other in a multi-day clash from September 29 to October 2 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. However, the clash has been shifted from Dharamsala to Mohali.

The reason for the change in the venue is the prolonged rainfall on the outfield and the playing conditions in Dharamsala. The clash is now slated to be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Devajit Saikia gave his take on the same as well.

"We have recently shifted the upcoming T20 matches from Dharamshala to Mohali because the ongoing weather conditions in Dharamshala are not very conducive for cricket. A lot of rainfall has been taking place there. Because of this incessant rainfall in Dharamshala, we decided that the matches should be moved to Mohali to ensure cricket activities continue without any interference from the weather," he said.

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