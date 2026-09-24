Prema Rawat fails to impress as Dehradun vs Mussoorie set for women's UPL 2026 final

New Delhi:

Mussoorie Queens and Dehradun Warriors will meet in the women’s final of the Uttarakhand Premier League 2026 after finishing first and second in the league standings. The summit clash, scheduled for Thursday, September 24, will bring together the competition’s league leaders.

Notably, Mussoorie Queens enter the final as the unbeaten side, having won every league match, while Dehradun Warriors secured two victories in three games.

Both finalists recorded wins in Wednesday’s matches

Dehradun Warriors began the day with a successful chase against Bageshwar Aerial. After choosing to bowl, the Warriors restricted Bageshwar to 98/9 in 20 overs. Despite being a short target, it proved tricky at one stage, but they managed to complete the task, winning the game by four wickets.

Neelam Bharadwaj anchored the chase with 48 off 39 deliveries. Her innings kept Dehradun in contention as wickets fell during the pursuit and the Warriors completed the chase at 99/6 in 18.1 overs.

Bharadwaj was named POTM for her contribution

Mussoorie Queens followed with a 23-run victory over Pithoragarh Hurricanes. After opting to bat, the Queens made 88/9 in their allotted 20 overs. However, Pithoragarh struggled to make significant progress against the Mussoorie attack. The Hurricanes finished on 65/9 after 20 overs, leaving them 24 runs short of the target of 89.

The result maintained Mussoorie Queens’ perfect league record and confirmed their position at the top of the table. Dehradun Warriors’ earlier win ensured they retained second place and secured their passage to the final.

The two teams will now contest the title in Thursday’s final, with Mussoorie carrying an unbeaten record into the deciding match and Dehradun seeking to cap a two-win league campaign with the championship.

Bageshwar - Prema Rawat, Nandini Kaushik, Aradhana Chauhan, Sona, Nirjala Mahra, Kanika Negi, Ritika Supyal, Kanchan Parihar, Deveshi, Lavthi Panthari

Dehradun - Shweta Verma, Neelam Bharadwaj, Muskan Kumari, Kareena Negi, Amisha Bahukhandi, Safina, Yashi, Vaishali Tulera, Minakshi Joshi, Dhara Rawat, Tara Bisht

Pithoragarh Hurricanes - Jyoti Giri, Karuna Sheth, Bhoomi Umar, Ankita Shah, Gayatri Arya, Ananya Mehra, Subhya Negi, Manish Panwar, Sageeta, Isha, Navya Chauhan

Mussoorie Queens - Nandini Kashyap, Aarti Bhandari, Dipika Chand, Tanvi Tomar, Yashika Baunthiyal, Pooja Raj, Nisha Mishra, Priyanshi Tomar, Jhanvi Nautiyal, Roshni Danu

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