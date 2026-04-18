RCB vs DC: Head-to-Head record ahead of game 26 in IPL 2026

Bengaluru:

The stage is set for the 26th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18. Currently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru sits in second place in the IPL 2026 standings.

With four wins and one loss in five matches, RCB have been in excellent form of late, and they will aim to keep going and put in another good showing against Delhi Capitals ahead of the game.

On the other hand, Delhi occupies sixth place in the standings. With two wins and two losses in four matches, the side will aim to register its third win of the season. Ahead of the clash between the two sides, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

RCB vs DC, Head-to-head record

Speaking of the T20I head-to-head record between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. It is worth noting that the two sides have locked horns across 33 games in the IPL. RCB has won the tie 20 times, while DC has emerged victorious 12 times. One game has produced no result.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

Delhi Capitals: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

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