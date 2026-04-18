‘Congress lost the chance to script history’: Top quotes from PM Modi as women’s reservation bill fails

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation after the Constitution Amendment Bill on women’s reservation failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. In his speech, he spoke about the setback, expressed regret, and strongly criticised opposition parties for blocking what the government described as a major step for women’s empowerment.

In this address, the Prime Minister made several pointed and quotable remarks. Here are some of the key lines from his speech that stood out.

‘I apologise to all the mothers and sisters of the nation’

“Today, I’m here to discuss an important issue, especially for the women of this country. Every citizen of this country is witnessing how women’s progress has stalled... Despite our best efforts, we haven’t succeeded. Amendments could not be made in the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam. And I apologise to all the mothers and sisters of the nation for this.”

‘For us, the nation’s interest is paramount’

“For us, the nation’s interest is paramount. But when for some people party interest becomes everything, when party interest overshadows the nation’s interest, then women’s power, the nation’s interest... has to bear the consequences. This is exactly what has happened this time too.”

‘Seeing the bill getting defeated was deeply painful’

“Yesterday, crores of women across the country had their eyes on Parliament. It was deeply painful to see that when this proposal in the interest of women was defeated, parties like Congress, DMK, SP, and TMC were applauding. By taking away women’s rights, they were thumping their desks. Those were not just thumps on the desk, they were blows to the dignity and self respect of women.”

‘Parties like Congress, DMK, SP, and TMC will not be spared by the people’s punishment’

“These parties also insulted the sentiments of the framers of the Constitution, and they will not be spared by the people’s punishment for this. The Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment was not about taking anything away from anyone, but about giving something to everyone... It was about giving women the rights that had been pending for 40 years, in the next elections in 2029... It was a ‘Maha Yagya’ to remove obstacles from their path... The Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment is the need of the hour…”

‘Congress and its allies are the culprits of ‘Nari Shakti’ of the nation’

“Congress and its allies have committed feticide of this endeavour in the Parliament in front of everyone. Parties like Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party and DMK are responsible for this... They are the culprits of ‘Nari Shakti’ of the nation...”

‘They would never want women outside their families to go ahead’

“There is a big reason behind the opposition to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam the fear of these dynastic parties. They are scared that if women get empowered, the leadership of these dynastic parties will be threatened. They would never want women outside their families to go ahead...”

‘Congress, SP, DMK and TMC have looted the rights of women’

“Congress, SP, DMK, TMC and other parties have made the same excuse all these years. Raising some technical issue, they have looted the rights of women. The nation has understood this ugly pattern of politics and has understood the reason behind this.”

‘These people are taking women’s power for granted’

“I will say clearly to those parties who opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment in Parliament yesterday: These people are taking women’s power for granted. They are forgetting that women of the twenty first century are closely monitoring every event in the country. They understand their intentions and are fully aware of the truth. Therefore, the opposition will surely be punished for the sin they have committed by opposing women’s reservation.”

‘Congress lost the opportunity to script history’

“Personally, I had hopes that the Congress would rectify its decades old mistake, that it would atone for its sins. But Congress lost the opportunity to script history and stand in support of women. Congress has lost its existence in most of the regions of the country. Like a parasite, Congress piggyrides regional parties and keeps itself alive. But Congress does not even want regional parties to grow stronger. So, it hatched the political conspiracy of pushing the future of several regional parties into darkness by making them oppose this amendment.”

‘Women forget everything, but never forget their insult’

“... I was deeply saddened to see that when this proposal for women’s welfare was defeated, dynastic parties like the Congress, DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party were clapping with joy. These people were thumping the table after snatching away women’s rights... This was an attack on women’s self respect and self esteem. And women forget everything, but they never forget their insult. Therefore, the pain of the behaviour of the Congress and its allies in Parliament will always remain in every woman’s heart. Whenever women across the country see these leaders in their constituencies, they will remember that these same people celebrated and rejoiced when women’s reservation was blocked in Parliament.”

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The Prime Minister’s address focused heavily on the political divide over the bill and the impact it may have on women’s representation. His remarks also signal that the issue is likely to remain at the centre of political debate in the coming days.