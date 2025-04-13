Andhra Pradesh fire: Eight dead after explosion at cracker manufacturing unit in Anakapalli Andhra Pradesh fire: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the fire incident and state home minister Anitha to ensure better medical care for the injured.

At least eight workers died in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli on Sunday (April 13). SP Tuhin Sinha said the cause of the explosion is not known yet. Around seven people got severely injured in the fire accident at a firecracker unit today.

CM Naidu ensures better treatment for victims

Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the fire incident. “Eight people including two women died and several others were injured in the fire accident,” Home Minister V Anitha told the media. The injured are being taken to the hospital for medical treatment. CM Naidu directed Anitha and other district officials to ensure better medical care for the injured.

Chandrababu Naidu also ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked officials to submit a report to him. The incident took place around 12:45 pm, and officials are currently focused on recovering the bodies and shifting the injured to hospitals. Locals are also assisting the police on the spot. He also inquired about the number of workers present at the time of the accident and their current condition. CM Naidu assured the victims' families of full government support and urged them to remain strong during this tragedy.

Jagan Mohan Reddy expresses grief

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Anakapalli district, which claimed six lives.He has also urged the state government to extend full support to the victims and their families.

Jagan conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and those seriously injured in the incident. He directed YSR Congress Party leaders to stand by the affected families and offer all necessary assistance during this difficult time. He also urged the state government to take all necessary steps to provide proper medical treatment to the injured and to assist the affected families in every possible way to help them recover. Upon learning about the tragedy, Jagan instructed the party leaders to visit the accident site and offer all necessary support to the victims and their families.

He asked his party leaders to extend all possible assistance.