A powerful explosion at an aluminium foil factory in Umrer claimed the lives of five people on Saturday, confirmed Harsh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural.
- News
- Maharashtra
- Five killed in blast at aluminium foil factory in Nagpur's Umrer | VIDEO
Five killed in blast at aluminium foil factory in Nagpur's Umrer | VIDEO
According to officials, two workers succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, while the deaths of three previously missing persons have also been confirmed following rescue operations.
Published: , Updated:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Five killed in blast at aluminium foil factory in Nagpur's Umrer | VIDEO
-
Soldier killed in encounter along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, infiltration bid foiled
-
Tahawwur Rana placed on 'suicide watch' in high-security NIA cell
-
Girl student killed, 15 injured in college bus accident in north Kashmir's Handwara
Advertisement
Advertisement