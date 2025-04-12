Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Five killed in blast at aluminium foil factory in Nagpur's Umrer | VIDEO

Five killed in blast at aluminium foil factory in Nagpur's Umrer | VIDEO

According to officials, two workers succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, while the deaths of three previously missing persons have also been confirmed following rescue operations.

Five killed in blast at aluminium foil factory in Nagpur's Umrer.
Five killed in blast at aluminium foil factory in Nagpur's Umrer. Image Source : ANI
Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1
NagpurPublished: , Updated:

A powerful explosion at an aluminium foil factory in Umrer claimed the lives of five people on Saturday, confirmed Harsh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Breaking News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\