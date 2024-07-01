Kalki 2898 AD's first-weekend collection in Hindi version creates historic milestone | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : KALKI 2898 AD'S X Kalki 2898 AD sets another historic milestone

Kalki 2898 AD has once again brought back the charm of cinema halls. For the last several months, no film was able to make bumper earnings at the box office, but now this film directed by Nag Ashwin has ended the drought of the ticket window. Kalki is making bumper earnings in every corner of the country these days. The film has also entered the 500 crore club in just four days of its release. With this, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer has created another record.

Kalki 2898's historic milestone in the Hindi belt!

Now good news has come from the Hindi belt about the film. The film has started showing wonders in the Hindi language as well. On the first day, this film started with Rs 22.5 crore in the Hindi language, but after the positive response of the people, its collection has seen continuous improvement. On the second day, the Hindi version of the film collected Rs 23 crore and on the third day Rs 26 crore.

At the same time, on the fourth day, the film's earnings surprised everyone by doing a business of Rs 40 crore. This figure is more than the earnings of the Telugu language (Rs 38.8 crores). Talking about the total earnings of the film in Hindi is Rs 111.5 crores. At the same time, the makers of the film have also shared their earnings figures from the official X account. Vyjayanthi Movies has told through a post on Monday that the film has earned more than 115 crores in the Hindi language.

About the film

Talking about the star cast of Kalki 2898 AD, apart from Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also in the film. Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli and Brahmanandam have played cameo roles in the film.

Released on June 27, this film is also making a splash abroad. According to the figures so far, Kalki 2898 AD has earned a total of more than Rs 555 crore. It is expected that this film will reach the figure of Rs 1000 crore in the first week.

