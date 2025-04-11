Advertisement
Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni
Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni Image Source : Getty
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
ChennaiPublished: , Updated:

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 live cricket score: CSK 2 down, KKR in command

CSK vs KKR PL 2025 live cricket score: The stage is set as Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams face off in game 25 of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. It is interesting to note that Chennai will be led by MS Dhoni as Ruturaj aikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow fracture. With Dhoni at the helm once more, CSK will hope to break their losing streak and register their second win of the season.

Match Scorecard

 

 

Live updates : CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 live cricket score: MS Dhoni-led Chennai hope to break losing streak against Kolkata

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:51 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    2 down!

    Rachin Ravindra departs! CSK 16-2 as Ravindra departs on a score of four runs.

  • 7:48 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WICKET!

    Moeen Ali strikes! Devon Conway departs very early here! CSK in trouble the score reads 16-1 after 3.1 overs

  • 7:39 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    2 overs done!

    Chennai Super Kings have scored 10 runs in the first two overs of the game. Rachin and Conway will hope to stay resilient on the pitch.

  • 7:29 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Openers out in the middle!

    Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra are going to open the innings for Chennai Super Kings! Vaibhav Arora is handed the new ball as the clash begins!

  • 7:08 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs are here!

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

  • 7:01 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss update!

    Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss in Chennai and they have elected to bowl first. They will hope to limit CSK to a low total and put in a good showing with the bat. 

  • 6:45 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    MS Dhoni is back at the helm for Chennai Super Kings! Game 25 of the IPL sees Chennai take on Kolkata Knight Riders! Both teams will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and after several losses in a row, CSK will hope to do better. 

