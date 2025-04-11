CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 live cricket score: CSK 2 down, KKR in command

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 live cricket score: CSK 2 down, KKR in commandCSK vs KKR PL 2025 live cricket score: The stage is set as Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams face off in game 25 of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. It is interesting to note that Chennai will be led by MS Dhoni as Ruturaj aikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow fracture. With Dhoni at the helm once more, CSK will hope to break their losing streak and register their second win of the season.