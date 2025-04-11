Indian Consulate in Melbourne vandalised, High Commission raises issue with Australian authorities The latest vandalism is not the first "anti-India" instance in Australia, as last year, in October, several masked extremists broke into two Hindu temples in Australia's Canberra and carried out vandalism.

The Indian Consulate in Melbourne, Australia, was vandalised, with graffiti found at the front entrance of the Consulate building located at 344 St Kilda Road on Thursday. The Indian High Commission in Canberra raised the issue as it said in a social media post, "The incident of defacing at the premises of the Consulate General of India in Melbourne by miscreants has been raised with Australian authorities. All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of Indian diplomatic and consular premises and personnel in the country."

A police spokesperson shared the details of the incident, saying, "Officers believe the front entry of the building was graffitied overnight, sometime between Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 April. An investigation into the damage remains ongoing."

This is not the first anti-India incident in Australia, as in 2023, shortly after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit, flags were found tied to the Indian Consulate in Brisbane.

In another incident, miscreants defaced the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Sydney, as reported by the BBC.