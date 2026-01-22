Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: AAP-Congress alliance collapses, both parties to go solo The alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress party for the Chandigarh mayoral elections collapsed even before the nomination process began. The Chandigarh mayoral election is to be held on January 29.

The alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for the Chandigarh mayoral elections has collapsed, with both parties deciding to go solo, significantly boosting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects ahead of the January 29 election.

AAP-Congress alliance collapses

The breakdown of the AAP–Congress tie-up came even before the nomination process began. AAP's Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh on Thursday announced that the party would fight the Chandigarh mayoral election on its own. "There is no alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party with the Congress anywhere, nor can there ever be any alliance. The Congress has looted this country in collusion with the BJP. Against these two parties that have looted the country, the AAP is the real voice of the common man's struggle," he said.

"Aam Aadmi Party will contest the Chandigarh mayor election alone, while Congress and BJP will continue their alliance together," said AAP leader Jarnail Singh.

Why AAP-Congress alliance collapse?

Sources said the two parties had arrived at a verbal understanding but chose to back out before making any formal announcement, fearing political backlash in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections scheduled next year.

Pressure from the Punjab units of both the AAP and Congress is also considered a reason for the alliance's failure, as it would have been difficult for both parties to justify the alliance to the public during the Punjab assembly elections next year.

Despite lacking the necessary numbers, both parties will field their own candidates in the election. In this scenario, the BJP, which has 18 councilors, is considered the clear favorite to win.

Congress announces its candidates

Meanwhile, Congress announces its three candidates for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections.

Congress nominates Gurpreet Gabi as its candidate for the Mayor's post. Sachin Galav will be the candidate for the Senior Deputy Mayor's post. Nirmala Devi is the Congress candidate for the Deputy Mayor's position.