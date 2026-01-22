Jana Nayagan faces OTT trouble as Vijay film makers may be sued over delay: Report Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, remains stuck without CBFC clearance, with its delayed release now reportedly causing friction with its OTT partner. India TV reached out to the OTT platform for clarification on the reports. Find out more.

New Delhi:

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, continues to remain in limbo as the film struggles to secure a clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, originally slated for release on January 9, has left exhibitors, audiences, and OTT distributors waiting for clarity on the issue.

With pending certification, uncertainty around the film’s release has reportedly begun to worry stakeholders, including OTT. As per an Asianet report, the prolonged delay of Jana Nayagan is said to be disrupting its OTT distribution plans. It is also being reported that Prime Video, which has seemingly purchased the digital rights of the film, is planning to sue KVN Productions. India TV contacted the OTT platform regarding the reports, but was told that there is currently no information available on the matter.

Jana Nayagan: OTT platform to sue makers?

Amid the ongoing uncertainty around the film, reports suggest that Prime Video, which acquired the digital rights to Jana Nayagan for Rs 120 crore, is concerned over the repeated postponements. According to an Asianet News report, the platform believes the delay is affecting its scheduled streaming window and is reportedly considering legal action against the film’s producers if the situation continues without resolution.

The report further states that the OTT platform is uneasy about the lack of a confirmed release date, as the film’s certification issues have now stretched longer than expected, creating complications around contractual obligations tied to the digital premiere. However, Prime Video informed us that currently, there is no information available on the issue.

What is the latest court update on Jana Nayagan?

The latest hearing of Jana Nayagan was heard on January 20. The CBFC informed the court that the 14 cuts it had initially suggested were only an “intermediary" step, and that the board’s final decision on certification is still pending. The Madras High Court has since reserved its order, and the date for the final verdict is yet to be announced, leaving Jana Nayagan without a confirmed release date.

Earlier, the Madras HC upheld an order postponing the release of Jana Nayagan, which is being promoted as Thalapathy Vijay’s final film. During the hearing in the case involving the CBFC and the producers KVN Productions, the former questioned why the makers had announced a release date without first securing certification, while the producers defended their decision by citing Dhurandhar 2 as an example.

After hearing all sides and perusing sealed records, the Madras High Court reserved its orders on the CBFC’s appeal, leaving the final decision on Jana Nayagan’s censor certificate to be pronounced later.

