'Kavach 5.0' will be ready for metro, suburban trains by December 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw | Video To expand Kavach’s implementation, Indian Railways is conducting trials with additional Original Equipment Manufacturers to increase capacity.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday (April 11) said that Indian Railways will start a major initiative in the name of 'Kavach 5.0'. It will work for metro and suburban trains and will be ready by December 2025. Kavach 5.0 is the next-generation version of the 'Kavach' technology, due to which the capacity in suburban areas will increase by almost 1.5 times. All major cities including Mumbai will benefit from this initiative.

"The installation of Kavach Version-4 is underway across the country to enhance train services. Additionally, the development of Mumbai-specific Kavach Version-5 will be completed by December. This will enable a 30 per cent increase in train frequency," said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

What is ‘Kavach’?

Function : The Kavach assists loco pilots by displaying signals in the train and automatically applying the brakes if the pilot fails to do so.

: The Kavach assists loco pilots by displaying signals in the train and automatically applying the brakes if the pilot fails to do so. Adjustable weather conditions : The system ensures that the train operates smoothly even in extreme weather conditions, such as fog.

: The system ensures that the train operates smoothly even in extreme weather conditions, such as fog. Implementation history: Field testing began in February 2016, and by 2018-19, three companies were approved to deliver Kavach version 3.2 after rigorous testing and safety certification.

What is the effect of 'Kavach' on train performance?

Developed by the Ministry of Railways, the Kavach is an ATP system designed to improve train safety and efficiency.

Railways detailed the role of Kavach in improving safety and operational efficiency:

Automatic braking : Prevents accidents by initiating automatic braking while maintaining the speed limit.

: Prevents accidents by initiating automatic braking while maintaining the speed limit. Widespread use : Plans are underway to equip 10,000 engines with shields.

: Plans are underway to equip 10,000 engines with shields. Technological advances : Currently, 69 loco sheds are ready for installation, and more than 9,000 engineers, workers and technicians have been trained in Kavach technology.

: Currently, 69 loco sheds are ready for installation, and more than 9,000 engineers, workers and technicians have been trained in Kavach technology. Track-side costs : Approximately Rs 50 lakh per km.

: Approximately Rs 50 lakh per km. Locomotive equipment costs : Around Rs 80 lakh per locomotive.

: Around Rs 80 lakh per locomotive. Funding: So far, Rs 1,547 crore has been invested, with an allocation of Rs 1,112.57 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Plans for future of 'Kavach'

To expand Kavach’s implementation, Indian Railways is conducting trials with additional Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to increase capacity. Currently, three OEMs are approved for supply. With its advanced safety features and capability to operate seamlessly during inclement weather, Kavach is poised to revolutionize train operations across India.

Gondia-Balharshah railway line doubling project in Maharashtra

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today announced the doubling of the Gondia-Balharshah railway line in Maharashtra, which is 240 kilometres long and will cost Rs 4,819 crore. This transformative project is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing passenger and freight connectivity between northern and southern India.

"The Prime Minister recently approved doubling the 240 km Gondia-Balharshah railway line in Maharashtra at a cost of Rs 4,819 crores. This project will play a pivotal role in enhancing passenger and freight connectivity between northern and southern India... Aspirational districts in the region will witness rapid development," Vaishnaw told media. He said Maharashtra has received railway projects worth Rs 1.73 lakh crore, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and the dedicated freight corridor.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Maharashtra has received unprecedented support for railway infrastructure... Maharashtra has been given railway projects worth Rs. 1.73 lakh crore, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and the dedicated freight corridor. In the current fiscal year alone, the state has been allotted more than Rs. 23,000 crore," the Railway Minister said.

The approved project encompasses comprehensive upgrades, including the doubling of 240 km of existing track and the modernization of 29 railway stations. "Construction of 36 major bridges, 338 minor bridges, and 67 Road Under Bridges (RUBs) to streamline operations and enhance safety," an official release said.

The Gondia-Balharshah line serves as a vital corridor between North and South India. Doubling the line will reduce congestion, eliminate delays, and substantially improve the line's freight-carrying capacity. This will be a game-changer for both passenger commuters and industries dependent on rail logistics. The route runs close to popular eco-tourism spots such as the Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary and Nawegaon National Park, presenting an opportunity to develop the region's tourism potential. The project is expected to catalyze growth across Vidarbha, increasing business activity and promoting regional development.

"With this doubling, connectivity between North and South India will be vastly improved. Aspirational districts in the region will witness rapid development," Vaishnaw said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the project as a historic step for Vidarbha and said, "This project will significantly benefit the Vidarbha region and strengthen business ties with Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Compared to the UPA government, Maharashtra now receives over 10 times more funding for railway development." Additionally, a special rail tour connecting historic sites associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is also in the works, aimed at promoting heritage tourism. Fadnavis also revealed that 132 stations across Maharashtra will be redeveloped under ongoing modernization initiatives.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)