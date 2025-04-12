Andhra Pradesh Inter results 2025 declared: How to check class 11, 12 scores online and offline The Andhra Pradesh Board (BIEAP) has declared the AP Inter Results 2025 for 1st and 2nd Year students today, April 12, at 11 AM. Check your scores now at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, DigiLocker, or via SMS. Follow these easy steps to download your marks memo online.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has officially announced the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 today, April 12, at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) can now access their results through multiple platforms.

Where to check AP Inter Results 2025

Students can download their AP Board Inter results from the official website resultsbie.ap.gov.in. In case of high traffic or technical glitches, the results are also available via:

DigiLocker

SMS services

Jagran Josh website

Steps to Download AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025

Visit the official website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in Click on the link for "AP Inter Results 2025" Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth Click on "Submit" Your result will be displayed on the screen Download and save a copy for future reference

Important credentials required:

Hall ticket number

Date of Birth

Official result portals:

bie.ap.gov.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Students are advised to cross-check all the information on their mark sheets and contact the board in case of any discrepancies.

