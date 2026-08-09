Rahul Navin, ED Director, given one-year extension by Centre till August 2027

New Delhi:

The central government has decided to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Rahul Navin by one year, extending his working period till August 2027. According to an order issued on August 8, 2026, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension of Rahul Navin, IRS (IT:93074), for one year beyond August 13, 2026, until August 13, 2027. The extension allows him to continue in service beyond his scheduled superannuation date of July 31, 2027. It states that his tenure will continue until August 13, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Rahul Navin is a 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, having worked in the Income Tax Department for more than 30 years. He is also considered an expert in international taxation. He worked in the International Taxation Directorate in Mumbai between 2004 and 2008, having played a role in determining tax demands in several offshore transactions involving assets located in India.

Navin joined ED in 2019

Naiv was posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the ED in November 2019 and was responsible for work related to the FATF mutual evaluation. Next year, in November, he was appointed Special Director (HQ) at the ED and oversaw responsibilities including coordination of money-laundering investigations across the country, international cooperation, and recovery of assets under international treaties. Navin assumed charge as ED Director (in-charge) on September 15, 2023. He was formally appointed Director of the Enforcement Directorate on August 14, 2024.

ED's focus on money trials and assets

Meanwhile, under Navin's leadership, the ED's focus in economic crime cases has extended beyond identifying and arresting accused persons, reaching to tracking and acting against the proceeds of crime. According to the ED's official report, the agency has strengthened its risk-based approach for initiating investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It further stated that the assessment process has been systematised through regular meetings of the Risk Assessment Management Committee. Meanwhile, comprehensive manuals have also been prepared for work related to the PMLA, FEMA and FEOA to bring greater uniformity to investigative and administrative procedures.

ED's role in International cooperation also boosted

Meanwhile, ED's role in international cooperation has been boosted under Navin. During his tenure, the ED has focused on strengthening cooperation with financial crime investigation agencies in other countries. In March 2025, the ED and Mauritius’ Financial Crimes Commission signed an agreement to cooperate in tackling financial crimes and money laundering. Subsequently, in September 2025, the ED conducted a five-day capacity-building programme in Mauritius on money laundering and financial intelligence for officials of the Financial Crimes Commission.

The ED’s annual report also stated that India was placed in the higher-rated category of regular follow-up in the FATF’s 2024 Mutual Evaluation. The report described this as an important indicator of the strength of India’s anti-money-laundering framework and the capacity of relevant institutions.

Continued ED action in recent cases

During Navin’s tenure, the ED has continued to take action in cases involving bank fraud, investment scams, digital-arrest cyber fraud, illegal mining and forged documents across several states. In a recent update, the ED’s Lucknow Zonal Office attached movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 25.44 crore in a case involving alleged fake degrees and forged educational documents.

In a separate case involving Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure and related entities, the agency attached 389 immovable properties valued at approximately ₹240.03 crore. The ED said the properties have a current market value of more than Rs 700 crore. In another bank-fraud case, the ED attached assets worth around ₹92.91 crore. In a separate digital-arrest cyber-fraud investigation, the agency seized or froze cash, foreign currency, gold and jewellery, vehicles and digital devices.

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