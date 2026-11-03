Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live: TDP leads in postal ballots, counting underway
 Live now

Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live: TDP leads in postal ballots, counting underway

Written By: India TV News Desk
Updated:

The Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election is likely to witness a tough contest between TDP and YSRCP. In the last municipal corporation election in 2021, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) won the election, sweeping 44 out of 52 wards. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live: TDP vs YSRCP - Who will win?
Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live: TDP vs YSRCP - Who will win? Image Source : India TV
Kurnool :

The election result for Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election is likely to be announced on Tuesday, November 3. The counting of votes has started. The polling for the 100 urban local bodies held on Sunday, November 1 through paper ballots, the voter turnout in Kurnool Municipal Corporation was around 56 per cent. The Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election is likely to witness a tough contest between TDP and YSRCP. In the last municipal corporation election in 2021, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) won the election, sweeping 44 out of 52 wards. Boyaa Yella Ramaiah was elected as mayor. 

The statewide polling conducted across 92 active urban bodies on November 1 hich recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.96 per cent. The declarations will determine the political control of 13 major Municipal Corporations—including highly watched battles in Greater Visakhapatnam (GVMC), Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, and Anantapur—as well as 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats. The State Election Commission will announce the winners for all 3,942 contested municipal wards.  

Follow the thread for all the Live Updates  

Live updates :Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Update

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:20 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TDP ahead of YSRCP in postal ballots

    The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading in postal ballots. As per reports, TDP bagged 252 votes, YSRCP - 156  Votes. 

  • 9:33 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TDP leads in postal ballots

    The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has taken an early lead in postal ballot is several wards in Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election 2026.  

  • 8:46 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NDA and YSRCP face off in high-stakes in AP civic battle

    The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also known as Kutami, and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were the principal contenders in the 2026 Andhra Pradesh urban local body elections. The results will indicate the political standing of the two major camps in urban areas and determine control of several key civic bodies.  

  • 8:31 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Civic polls cover 3,942 municipal wards

    The State Election Commission will declare the winners in all 3,942 contested municipal wards as the counting progresses. The results will decide the composition and political control of urban local bodies across Andhra Pradesh. 

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Visuals: Counting underway; agents and officials arrive at the counting centre

    Agents and officials arrive at the counting centre near AU Engineering College as preparations are underway for the counting process for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections. Security arrangements have been put in place at the centre to ensure smooth and orderly proceedings.

    -With ANI Inputs.  

     

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting begins

    The counting of votes for Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election has started. The Kurnool Municipal Corporation went to poll on November 1 along with 99 other urban local bodies, the voter turnout was around 56 per cent.   

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Who won the last municipal corporation election?

    In the last municipal corporation election in 2021,  YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) won the election, sweeping 44 out of 52 wards. Boyaa Yella Ramaiah was elected as mayor.   

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Close fight between TDP and YSRCP

    The Kurnool urban local body election is likely to witness a tough contest between TDP and YSRCP. In the last municipal corporation election in 2021,  YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) won the election, sweeping 44 out of 52 wards. Boyaa Yella Ramaiah was elected as mayor.   

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election will begin at 8 am. The Kurnool Municipal Corporation went to poll on November 1 along with 99 other urban local bodies, the voter turnout was around 56 per cent.   

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 today

    The Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 will be announced on Tuesday, November 3. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The Kurnool Municipal Corporation went to poll on November 1 along with 99 other urban local bodies, the voter turnout was around 56 per cent.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Kurnool Municipal Corporation
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From India

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\