Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live: TDP leads in postal ballots, counting underway

Kurnool :

The election result for Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election is likely to be announced on Tuesday, November 3. The counting of votes has started. The polling for the 100 urban local bodies held on Sunday, November 1 through paper ballots, the voter turnout in Kurnool Municipal Corporation was around 56 per cent. The Kurnool Municipal Corporation Election is likely to witness a tough contest between TDP and YSRCP. In the last municipal corporation election in 2021, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) won the election, sweeping 44 out of 52 wards. Boyaa Yella Ramaiah was elected as mayor.

The statewide polling conducted across 92 active urban bodies on November 1 hich recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.96 per cent. The declarations will determine the political control of 13 major Municipal Corporations—including highly watched battles in Greater Visakhapatnam (GVMC), Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, and Anantapur—as well as 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats. The State Election Commission will announce the winners for all 3,942 contested municipal wards.

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