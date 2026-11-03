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Tirupati Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Counting begins across all 69 wards

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal
Updated:

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: The results of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation election will be declared along with those of 12 other municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats across Andhra Pradesh.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Election Results
Tirupati Municipal Corporation Election Results Image Source : IndiaTV
Tirupati:

The counting of votes for the Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections in Andhra Pradesh will begin at 8 am on Tuesday (November 3). The results will determine the composition of the 69-ward civic body. The election was conducted through ballot papers, with Tirupati recording a voter turnout of 45.26 per cent, the lowest among the five urban local bodies in the district. The turnout marked a decline of more than eight percentage points from the 53.80 per cent recorded in the 2021 elections.

Of the 2,90,492 registered voters in the corporation, only 1,31,476 exercised their franchise. 

At the district level, the overall voter turnout across the five urban local bodies stood at 53.65 per cent, with 2,40,052 of the 4,47,461 registered voters casting their ballots across 202 wards.

The main contest in Tirupati is between the TDP-led alliance, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The Congress is also in the electoral fray.

The results of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation election will be declared along with those of 12 other municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats across Andhra Pradesh. 

Polling across urban local bodies in the state was held on Sunday, November 1, recording an overall voter turnout of 60.96 per cent. The State Election Commission (SEC) had also scheduled repolling, wherever necessary, for November 2, ahead of the counting process.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

Live updates :Tirupati Municipal Corporation Election Results

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  • 10:32 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting underway for 13 Municipal Corporations

    • Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC)
    • Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC)
    • Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC)
    • Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC)
    • Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation (MMC)
    • Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC)
    • Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC)
    • Kadapa Municipal Corporation (KMC)
    • Anantapur Municipal Corporation (AMC)
    • Chittoor Municipal Corporation (CMC)
    • Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC)
    • Eluru Municipal Corporation (EMC)
    • Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation (VMC)
  • 8:05 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes for the Tirupati Municipal Corporation elections in Andhra Pradesh began at 8 am on Tuesday (November 3). The results will determine the composition of the civic body, which is among the key urban local bodies in the state.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    45.26% voter turnout recorded

    The election was conducted through ballot papers, with Tirupati recording a voter turnout of 45.26 per cent, the lowest among the five urban local bodies in the district. The turnout marked a decline of more than eight percentage points from the 53.80 per cent recorded in the 2021 elections.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Contesting parties

    The main contest in Tirupati is between the TDP-led alliance, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The Congress is also in the electoral fray.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Elections held on November 1

    Polling across urban local bodies in the state was held on Sunday, November 1, recording an overall voter turnout of 60.96 per cent. The State Election Commission (SEC) had also scheduled repolling, wherever necessary, for November 2, ahead of the counting process.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Tirupati election covers 69 wards

    The results will determine the composition of the 69-ward civic body. The results of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation election will be declared along with those of 12 other municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats across Andhra Pradesh.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting to begin at 8 am today

    The counting of votes for the Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections in Andhra Pradesh will begin at 8 am on Tuesday (November 3). 

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Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporation Polls Local Body Polls Tirupati
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