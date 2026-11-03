Tirupati Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Counting begins across all 69 wards

Tirupati:

The counting of votes for the Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections in Andhra Pradesh will begin at 8 am on Tuesday (November 3). The results will determine the composition of the 69-ward civic body. The election was conducted through ballot papers, with Tirupati recording a voter turnout of 45.26 per cent, the lowest among the five urban local bodies in the district. The turnout marked a decline of more than eight percentage points from the 53.80 per cent recorded in the 2021 elections.

Of the 2,90,492 registered voters in the corporation, only 1,31,476 exercised their franchise.

At the district level, the overall voter turnout across the five urban local bodies stood at 53.65 per cent, with 2,40,052 of the 4,47,461 registered voters casting their ballots across 202 wards.

The main contest in Tirupati is between the TDP-led alliance, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The Congress is also in the electoral fray.

The results of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation election will be declared along with those of 12 other municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats across Andhra Pradesh.

Polling across urban local bodies in the state was held on Sunday, November 1, recording an overall voter turnout of 60.96 per cent. The State Election Commission (SEC) had also scheduled repolling, wherever necessary, for November 2, ahead of the counting process.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.