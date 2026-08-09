AAIB to probe AI Phuket-Delhi flight altitude loss; pilot to undergo 'confirmatory analysis'

New Delhi:

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight altitude loss, as the Civil Aviation Ministry, on Sunday, termed the incident a serious one. The two flight crew members underwent the psychoactive substance screening test, following which the pilot needed to undergo a confirmatory test. On August 4, the Air India A320 aircraft VT-EXO witnessed a sudden loss of altitude of around 300 feet, injuring a few of the 137 passengers on board.

"As part of the Standard Operating Procedures following such an occurrence, both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. The screening test in respect of the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited," the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

Crew members taken off roster

The ministry further stated that the two crew members have been taken off the roster, adding that the next course of action will be dependant on the outcome of the confirmatory results. "Pending investigation and completion of the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been taken off roster by the DGCA. Further action, as appropriate, will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and confirmatory test results," the statement added.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA remain firmly committed to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety and ensuring that all such occurrences are thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken in accordance with the prescribed regulations and procedures," it added.

The Air India flight departed Phuket at 8:25 am and landed safely in Delhi at 11:50 am (Indian Standard Time). All passengers and crew disembarked safely after landing. Air India said there were no serious injuries. However, a small number of passengers and crew members who sustained minor injuries were taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary evaluation and treatment by the airline's medical team.

Visuals show injured passengers in wheelchairs

Although Air India maintained that some passengers and crew members suffered minor injuries, visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport painted a different picture. ANI posted a video of passengers suffering facial and head injuries being taken for treatment in wheelchairs.

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