'Not in a position to comment': Air India on reports that Phuket-Delhi flight pilot failed dope test

New Delhi:

Air India said on Sunday that the airline regularly conducts drug testing of its crew members according to the guidelines laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), amid reports that the pilot of the turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi flight has failed a dope test.

The dope test report has not been shared with Air India as of now, though, said the Tata-owned airline in a brief statement.

"We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols," an Air India spokesperson said. "However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings."

"Air India undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident. We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required," the spokesperson added.

When Air India Phuket-Delhi flight lost 300 feet in altitude

The AI2379 flight was travelling to Delhi from Thailand's Phuket on August 4 when it experienced turbulence for four to five minutes, leaving at least 17 people, including four cabin crew members, injured. The aircraft, which was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, lost around 300 feet in altitude.

The four injured cabin crew members, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, also suffered spinal and neck injuries after which the DGCA launched an investigation. Earlier in the day, several new organisations claimed that during the investigation, it was found that the one of the two pilots has tested positive for a psychoactive substances (dope) test.

It now remains to be seen what action would be taken if the reports are to be true. Meanwhile, Naidu lauded the Air India crew members for providing immediate assistance to the passengers in the flight.

"The plane had to travel for one more hour and even through that hour, the crew members provided all the assistance required. It was very brave... I would like to thank them for the bravery they have shown," the civil aviation minister had said in a statement earlier.

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