Ramdas Athawale demands action against Prof Doolla in IIT Bombay student suicide case

Mumbai:

Union minister Ramdas Athawale arrived at IIT Pawai on Friday and demanded a "thorough investigation" into the death by suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode last week. He took updates from the IIT administration regarding the Sahil Wakode suicide case. He also visited the hostel where Sahil Wakode committed suicide along with the administration.

Athawale demands action against those responsible for Sahil's death

Ramdas Athawale said action should be taken against those responsible for IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's death. He added that whatever has emerged in CCTV footage should be investigated.

He demanded action against Professor Suryanarayan Doolla and said if the investigation finds Professor Doolla guilty, he should be arrested.

Athawale says he feels Sahil was harassed with racist remarks

Athawale said he feels that Sahil Wakode was harassed with racist remarks and that must have led to his suicide. However, the investigation into the case is ongoing. Athawale added that he would also raise the matter with the central government and the HRD minister. He said that in the last two years, four students have committed suicide at IIT Powai, including three from the scheduled caste, or Dalit community.

Athawale questioned why students from Dalit community are committing suicide. He demanded the IIT administration and the rector to conduct an internal probe into the matter and take stern action against the professors or persons concerned found guilty in the probe.

How some IIT professors are supporting Doolla, asks Athawale

He also asked the IIT director how some IIT professors are supporting Doolla and are holding rallies in his support without completing the investigation. Action should be taken on them, he said.

"Any student who gets admission to the IIT is very clever and highly capable. Sahil's death should be thoroughly investigated and action should be taken against those responsible," the minister said after visiting IIT Bombay. "The way he died by suicide suggests there could be some major reason behind it. Someone may have insulted him and forced him to take the extreme step," Athawale said.

In the meantime, Sahil's parents Ravindra Wakode and Sonali Wakode went on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday to seek justice for their son, who died on September 18. They alleged that he faced caste-based discrimination on campus and are demanding a fast-tracked investigation, accountability, and the arrest of individuals they hold responsible.

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