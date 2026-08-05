Air India appoints Tewolde Gebremariam as CEO months after Campbell Wilson's resignation

New Delhi:

Air India on Wednesday (August 5) announced the appointment of former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam as the next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), months after Campbell Wilson announced his resignation. Wilson had resigned in April after helming the Tata Group-owned airline for four years that have been punctuated by multiple headwinds, including the fatal AI171 crash in June last year.

It is pertinent to mention that the appointment comes at a crucial time when the loss-making Air India is working on expansion amid multiple external headwinds.

In an official statement, Air India said that this executive transition marks a pivotal juncture in Air India’s transformation journey to become a world-class, leading global airline.

Air India said it rigorously evaluated internal as well as highly accomplished external candidates from across the world before deciding on Gebremariam. "The Board conducted a comprehensive search to identify the next leader for Air India, overseen by a dedicated Board committee. The committee rigorously evaluated internal as well as highly accomplished external candidates from across the world," it said.

Chairman welcomes new CEO

Announcing the appointment, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, said, "On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Tewolde to Air India. Having completed the initial phase of stabilization, integration, and fleet commitments under Campbell's guidance, Air India is now entering a critical execution and expansion era. Tewolde’s track record in building one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups makes him uniquely suited to lead Air India. His operational expertise, commitment to safety, and vision for hub development will be instrumental as we establish Air India as a premier global carrier and a source of national pride."

Tewolde Gebremariam, Incoming CEO & Managing Director, said, "It is a profound honour to be entrusted with leading Air India at such a historic moment in its journey. Air India carries an incredible legacy, and the opportunity to build a world-class global airline that reflects India’s extraordinary economic potential is uniquely exciting. I look forward to working closely with Chairman Chandrasekaran, the Board, our employees, and all government and industry partners to deliver exceptional operational reliability, warm Indian hospitality, and sustained long-term growth."

All about Tewolde Gebremariam

Gebremariam has served as the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, where he spearheaded a multi-billion-dollar expansion, transforming a regional carrier into Africa's largest and most profitable airline, the release said.

"Tewolde Gebremariam is widely recognised as one of the most successful aviation chief executives. During his decade-plus tenure as CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, he spearheaded a multi-billion-dollar expansion, transforming a regional carrier into Africa’s largest, most profitable, and decorated airline group—growing revenue by more than fourfold and fleet size nearly threefold," the airline said.

His unique strength lies in managing complex operational landscapes, driving cultural transformation, building competitive global hubs, and developing world-class MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) and aviation training infrastructure, the release said.

He has strong experience in expanding international long-haul networks and building world-class hub operations, an unrelenting commitment to safety standards, engineering quality, and operational reliability.

He also has a track record of driving sustained profitability while navigating complex economic cycles and dynamic global markets, together with a deep experience in workforce upskilling, talent development, and embedding a high-performance, customer-first service culture.

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