Air India Phuket-Delhi flight drops 300 feet after severe turbulence, passengers, crew among 12 injured

New Delhi:

Panic gripped an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi on Tuesday after it encountered a turbulence-related incident that caused the aircraft to drop as much as 300 feet in altitude, leaving at least 12 passengers and crew members with minor injuries.

In a statement, the airline said flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a short turbulence event while cruising, resulting in a momentary loss of altitude.

Aircraft drops 300 feet midair

According to flight tracking site flightradar24.com, the aircraft is reported to have descended by around 300 feet, likely due to turbulence or an updraft/downdraft.

The flight departed Phuket at 8:25 am and landed safely in Delhi at 11:50 am (Indian Standard Time). All passengers and crew disembarked safely after landing.

Air India said there were no serious injuries. However, a small number of passengers and crew members who sustained minor injuries were taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary evaluation and treatment by the airline's medical team.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India's highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," an Air India spokesperson said.

Visuals show injured passengers on wheelchairs

Although Air India maintained that some passengers and crew members suffered minor injuries, visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport painted a different picture. ANI posted a video of passengers suffering facial and head injuries being taken for treatment on wheelchairs.

A male passenger was seen being taken to an ambulance with a bandage on his face and head, completely covering one eye, depicting the extent of the injury suffered during the turbulence incident. A woman Air India crew member was seen being assisted in a wheelchair while wearing a collar around her neck.

What is air turbulence?

Turbulence is the irregular movement of air that causes an aircraft to shake or experience sudden changes in altitude. It is a common part of flying and is usually caused by changes in wind speed or direction, weather systems, mountains, or jet streams.

Most turbulence is not dangerous, as modern aircraft are designed to withstand forces much stronger than those encountered during normal turbulence. However, sudden or severe turbulence can cause injuries if passengers or crew members are not wearing seat belts or are moving around the cabin.

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