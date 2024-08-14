Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
Rahul Navin appointed as new director of Enforcement Directorate for two years

IRS Rahul Navin was made in-charge director of ED in September 2023 and has now been made the full-time director of ED for a period of two years.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: August 14, 2024 19:13 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Navin.

Acting Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Rahul Navin was on Wednesday appointed as the full-time director of the federal anti-money laundering agency. An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said the appointment of Navin, a 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax cadre, has been made "for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier".

Navin, 57, joined the ED in November, 2019 as a Special Director. He was appointed as the acting Director of the ED after the tenure of his predecessor Sanjay Kumar Mishra came to an end on September 15 last year.

Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Navin appointed as new director of Enforcement Directorate for two years.

An expert in international taxation matters, Navin's tenure as the ED head saw the high-profile arrests of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in separate money laundering cases.

The ED investigates financial crimes under two criminal laws- the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA)- apart from the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of IRS officer Rahul Navin, Special Director, ED, as Director of Enforcement in the Directorate of Enforcement for two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

