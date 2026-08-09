'Could have been killed': Mamata Banerjee alleges car pelted with stones; protesters raise 'chor' slogan

Kolkata:

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced protests in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday while she was travelling to the residence of a deceased Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker. The incident took place in Bijpur, where a group of protesters gathered around Banerjee's vehicle, raised "chor" (thief) slogans and allegedly threw stones and mud at her car.

Stones hurled at vehicle in presence of police: Mamata

Banerjee alleged that her vehicle was attacked with stones, shoes and mud, and accused the state government and police of failing to provide adequate security despite being informed about her visit. "My car has been attacked with stones, shoes and mud. This is nothing but a conspiracy. I had informed the police that I would be coming, but despite that, the police did not take any security measures. The entire West Bengal is being controlled by goons," Banerjee told reporters.

She further alleged that large stones were hurled at her vehicle in the presence of police personnel and claimed that the attack could have resulted in serious injuries. "Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements, right in front of the police. The attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open. We could have all been killed. This happened right in front of the police. I have never seen anything like this. What is going on? The police are providing protection to the BJP," she said.

Protesters alleged that Banerjee had come to "disturb" the peaceful area and raised slogans against her during the demonstration.

The deceased TMC worker had died allegedly after falling ill while in the custody of Halisahar police.

BJP condemns attack on Mamata Banerjee's car

Meanwhile, the BJP condemned the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee's car and denied any involvement by its workers.

Asked about the incident, BJP West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya said the party did not support anyone throwing stones, mud or slippers at the former chief minister's vehicle. "The Bharatiya Janata Party does not support anyone throwing stones, mud or slippers at the former Chief Minister's car. No BJP worker is involved in this, and we do not want this kind of treatment of the former woman Chief Minister of the state," Bhattacharya said.

He added that such incidents could damage the image of West Bengal and said the police would take appropriate action if the allegations were found to be true. "If this happens, it will tarnish the image of West Bengal in the future. We condemn this incident, and if it has happened, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's police force will take immediate action," he said.

'This is not BJP culture'

State Minister Agnimitra Paul on the matter said, "Whatever she may have done over the past 14 years, I am a member of this new government team and a supporter of the Chief Minister. Neither I, nor our party, nor our government support violence, misbehavior, or actions like throwing mud, ink, or shoes. This cannot be part of our culture; this is not BJP culture. Mamata Banerjee may have done many wrong things or made many mistakes, but we can never support such behavior, especially against a woman and an elderly woman. We do not support it. If someone is doing such things while claiming to be a representative of the BJP, they are wrong."

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