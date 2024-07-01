Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders gets its release date | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in The Buckingham Murders

After successful films like 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Crew', Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ekta Kapoor have come together again for filmmaker Hansal Mehta's next film 'The Buckingham Murders'. The duo, who have previously won hearts through comedy dramas, are now coming up with a murder mystery and it looks really interesting. The film will also introduce Kareena Kapoor Khan as a co-producer. The film is set to release in theatres on September 13, 2024.

September it is then

The makers have increased the excitement of the audience by sharing an interesting poster of the film and announcing its release date. "Starring great actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen, 'The Buckingham Murders' is directed by Hansal Mehta, written by Aseem Arora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakkar. The film is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films along with Shobha Kapoor, Ekta R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. 'The Buckingham Murders' will be released in theaters on September 13, 2024," the caption read.

About the film

The film has created an atmosphere of excitement with its interesting poster, which gives a glimpse of its deep and thrill-filled world. In such a situation, the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of the film to unveil this murder mystery. The film has grabbed everyone's attention even before its release by screening at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and becoming the first film to be screened at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. This film will be a tremendous thriller, which will shed light on hidden secrets and relationships, as well as solving the mystery of a hidden murder in the story.

