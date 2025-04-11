Chinese troll Americans with AI memes after Trump imposes 125 per cent tariff on goods | VIDEO After Trump announced a 125 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, Chinese netizens responded with a wave of AI-generated memes mocking Americans and US economic policy. From satirical videos to viral slogans, China’s digital retaliation adds fuel to the ongoing trade war.

After former US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 125 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, Chinese netizens took to social media to mock the move, flooding platforms with AI-generated videos and memes satirising the US and its economic policies. The viral content—much of it powered by artificial intelligence—portrays exaggerated scenes of overweight Americans working in sweatshop-like conditions, sewing garments and assembling electronics under gloomy music, before ending with the slogan "Make America Great Again."

One viral post was titled, "Trump Sewing in China After Tariffs Hit," while another user quipped, "China continues to roast the US with AI videos." Yet another claimed, "This is Beijing's way of showing Americans what 'bringing back manufacturing' could look like."

China hits back at tariff move

Amid the growing digital ridicule, the Chinese government took a serious tone. Speaking at a press briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian condemned the US tariffs, calling them "a blatant act that goes against the will of the world."

"The US move seriously undermines the rules-based global trading system and threatens international economic stability," Lin said.

He added that while China seeks dialogue based on mutual respect and benefit, it will not back down if Washington chooses to escalate the trade conflict. "China's response will continue to the end," Lin asserted.

The escalating digital and diplomatic sparring follows a contentious shift in US-China trade relations, reigniting tensions not just in policy, but across public discourse and digital platforms worldwide.

