Aishwarya Rai, Tabu's co-actor who turned bankrupt and cleaned toilets for livelihood

After coming to the entertainment industry, many people's dreams of becoming famous turn into reality. However, there have been times, when such came true but got ruined with the realities of life. One such actor was Mirza Abbas Ali. He worked hard and became popular by acting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 90s. But his popularity did not last long. He got intoxicated with success, due to which his career ended and later, he went bankrupt and moved to New Zealand.

Worked as toilet cleaner, taxi driver and mechanic

Abbas, once a famous actor, worked with stars like Mammootty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Tabu. Ali got his big break in the romantic drama Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000), where he starred alongside Aishwarya Rai, Mammootty, Ajith Kumar and Tabu. He was then seen as a rising star in Tamil cinema. He made his acting debut with the hit Tamil film Kadhal Desam, which received both critical and commercial acclaim. Before acting, Abbas began his career as a model in 1996. He appeared in several South Indian films such as Priya O Priya, Rajahamsa, Raja, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, Suyamvaram and Padayappa.

According to reports, Abbas is currently living a quiet life in New Zealand. After going bankrupt, he reportedly worked as a toilet cleaner and taxi driver.

Career decline and financial struggles

Abbas became famous overnight after doing a Tamil film with Tabu. However, his career went downhill when his films started to flop at the box office. There, he had to work as a toilet cleaner and mechanic to make ends meet. Abbas was born on May 21, 1975 in West Bengal. Although his father wanted him to become a mechanical engineer, Abbas was attracted to the world of glamour. He entered modelling in 1995, which was the beginning of his film career. He worked in the industry for about 20 years. His song 'Chhui Mui Si Tum Lagti Ho' with Preeti Jhangiani became a huge hit.

Where is Abbas now?

49-year-old Abbas is currently in Auckland, New Zealand, where he has done small jobs at a gas station and construction to help his family. Currently, Abbas has become a motivational speaker.

