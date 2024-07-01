Missing One Day? 7 Similar shows you can binge-watch any time

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Similar shows to One Day

Who doesn't know One Day? The mini British series broke all records and their clips went viral on social media within no time. The show was so good that people still would love to watch it as many times as they can. So, let's take a look at a few of the shows which are similar to One Day.

1. Geek Girl

Geek Girl is the story of an awkward teen Harriet strives to fit in, then she gets scouted by a top London model agent and learns that some people are meant to stand out.

2. My Life with the Walter Boys

My Life with the Walter Boys tells the story of a tragedy that disrupts her life, a teenager moves in with her guardian's big family in a small town and learns lessons about love, hope and friendship.

3. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story tells the story of the young queen's marriage to King George of England ushers in an epic love story and transforms high society.

4. The Lovers

The Lovers tells the story of Janet, a foul-mouthed Belfast supermarket worker, who encounters Seamus under unusual circumstances. In complete opposition to her, he lives a London life, works as a political broadcaster, and has a celebrity girlfriend. Despite the apparent gulf in experiences between them, the two find themselves unexpectedly falling for each other.

5. A Perfect Story

A Perfect Story tells the story of Margot and David come from different worlds; she is heiress to a hotel empire, while he has to work three jobs to make ends meet; however, when they cross paths, they realize they can help each other win back the loves of their lives.

6. You Don't Know Me

You Don't Know Me is the story of a young man from South London is in the dock for murder. The evidence against him is overwhelming, but rather than let one of the barristers decide what's in his best interest, he chooses to exercise his right to tell his own story, in his own words.

7. My Lady Jane

The ongoing drama My Lady Jane tells the story of Lady Jane Grey and her husband Guildford living during the reign of Edward, son of Henry VIII. She unexpectedly finds herself crowned queen overnight and becomes the target of criminals who want her throne and her head.

