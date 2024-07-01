'A love...', Kartik Aaryan attends wedding of Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Sanjay Vidwans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan with Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Sanjay Vidwans

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Ka Champion and recently attended the wedding of his previous film Satyaprem ki Katha filmmaker Sameer Sanjay Vidwans. The actor even shared wedding pictures of the wedding on his Instagram.

Along with the bunch of fun pictures, the caption read, "A love story which we literally saw blooming in front of us on the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha... so happy to be part of your beautiful journey. Congratulations @sameervidwans sir and @juilee_sonalkar." The director too replied to the actor in the comment section, "Thank you soooo much".

Kartik and Kabir's film 'Chandu Champion' was released in theatres on June 14. The film has created wonders at the box office. In this, Kartik is seen in the role of Muralikant Petkar. The film is based on the extraordinary story of an athlete who never gave up.

Other than box office, Chandu Champion's magic is also being seen on IMDb. Kartik Aaryan-starrer has become the film with the highest ratings (8.9) in this quarter. On one hand, with the rating the film is getting and on the other hand, with the benefit of word of mouth, this film is seen flying the flag of success at the box office as well.

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj are in talks to work together for the first time. Reports are that the film has been titled 'Arjun Ustara' and will be shot extensively overseas in Greece.

Also Read: Did you know about Sobhita Dhulipala's special connection with Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD?

Also Read: Watched Dreaming of A Freaking Fairy Tale? Here are 7 similar K-drama shows you shouldn't miss