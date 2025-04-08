Congress leader P Chidambaram faints due to heat in Ahmedabad, rushed to hospital Chidambaram had attended the extended Congress Working Committee meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial today.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday fainted due to heat at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad amid the ongoing Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and All-India Congress Committee (AICC) national session. The former union finance minister was rushed to the hospital by the party workers.

The incident occurred when Congress leaders were attending a prayer meeting at the Sabarmati Ashram. As Chidambaram fell unconscious, he was carried by other leaders to an ambulance which took him to hospital.

Karti Chidambaram says his father is fine

The 79-year-old Congress leader's son, Karti Chidambara,m later said on X that his father is fine and is being examined by doctors. "My father had an episode of presyncope due to extreme heat & dehydration in Ahmedabad & is under observation in Zydus Hospital. The doctors are reviewing his parameters which are currently normal," he said in an X post.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram attended the extended Congress Working Committee meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial.