'Scarred, not scared...', Hina Khan shares inspirational post after her breast cancer diagnosis

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Hina Khan

Days after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis, popular TV actress Hina Khan expressed her support to cancer warriors and said she hopes her journey motivates people to turn a page in "their own stories for good". Hina Khan took to Instagram to give out to all those battling with cancer.

In her Instagram stories, she wrote, "A window to my journey. This is to all those courageous women and men who are fighting this tough battle. I wish my journey can be courageous and motivating enough for people out there to turn a page in their own stories for good. And remember we may be SCARRED but we MUST not be SCARED (sic)" she wrote with a #ScarredNotScared hashtag."

Image Source : INSTAGRAMHina Khan's motivational post

On Friday, June 28, Hina Khan shared the news of the diagnosis on social media. In her Instagram post, she asked her well-wishers to support her on this journey. She wrote, "I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey,” Khan had said.

For the unversed, Hina Khan gained recognition after starring in the long-running TV serial "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", in which she played the role of Akshara. The actress is also known for her role in Kasautii Zindagi Kay and she was also part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 11 in which she was one of the finalists. She also featured in films such as Hacked and Lines. Hina Khan was recently seen in the Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa. Directed by Amarpreet G.S. Chhabra, the film stars Gippy Grewal, Shinda Grewal, Seema Kaushal and Jaswinder Bhalla. The film fetched good numbers at the box office.

Also Read: 'A love...', Kartik Aaryan attends wedding of Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Sanjay Vidwans

Also Read: Watched Dreaming of A Freaking Fairy Tale? Here are 7 similar K-drama shows you shouldn't miss