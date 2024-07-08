Train to Busan to Eternals: 7 Must-watch Korean films of actor Ma Dong-Seok

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ma Dong-Seok

South Korean American actor Ma Dong-Seok gained worldwide recognition after starring in the popular film Train to Busan. The actor will reportedly be starring in Prabhas' upcoming film Spirit in the role of antagonist. Apart from, Train to Busan, he has also featured in well-renowned thriller films. Let's take a look at a few of the movies he has been part of.

1. The Outlaws

The Outlaws is the story of a war that breaks loose between Korean and Chinese gangs, a detective from Seoul does everything in his power to keep peace in the neighbourhood.

2. Train to Busan

Train to Busan tells the story of Seok-woo and his daughter on a train to Busan on the latter's birthday to see his wife. However, the journey turns into a nightmare when they are trapped amidst a zombie outbreak in South Korea.

3. Eternals

Eternals tells the story of a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reuniting to battle the evil Deviants.

4. Badland Hunters

Badland Hunters tells the story of a major earthquake, in Seoul, South Korea, which transforms into an apocalyptic wasteland where everything from civilization to law and order has collapsed.

5. The Roundup: Punishment

The Roundup: Punishment is the fourth installment of The Round-Up series. It tells the story of a drug trafficking app, Detective Ma Seok-do uncovers a deadly link to a vast online gambling syndicate, triggering an unprecedented alliance to take down the masterminds.

6. The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil

The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil tells the story of a strange murder after a car accident compels a police officer to think that it is the work of a serial killer. When a gangster falls prey to a similar incident, he joins forces with the officer.

7. The Villagers

The Villagers tells the story of a PE teacher, a former boxing coach who gets involved in a missing person case that is not being taken seriously by the locals and the authorities.

