PM Modi receives vibrant welcome upon his Thailand visit: Thai Ramayana performance to Vande Mataram chants Upon his arrival in Thailand, PM Modi received a vibrant welcome. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Looking forward to participating in the upcoming official engagements and strengthening the bonds of cooperation between India and Thailand."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thailand on Thursday for a two-day visit to attend the sixth BIMSTEC summit. Upon his arrival, PM Modi was received by the Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit. The members of the Sikh community performed Bhangra at the Don Mueang airport in the Thai capital. PM Modi witnessed a captivating performance of the Thai Ramayana, Ramakien, which beautifully showcased the shared cultural and civilisational ties between India and Thailand. Members of the Indian diaspora in Thailand chanted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' as they awaited PM Modi's arrival at a hotel in Bangkok.

The Thai community chanted mantras as they welcomed PM Modi, while the Sikh community gifted him a memento of the Golden Temple. Members of the Indian diaspora in Thailand chanted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' as they awaited PM Modi's arrival at a hotel in Bangkok. The prime minister was also given the Gita by the ISKCON community.

After concluding Thailand visit, PM Modi will embark on his first visit to Sri Lanka since the election of its new president.

On Thursday evening, the Prime Minister will join the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan to oversee the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation.

The BIMSTEC summit will bring Modi face to face with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, among others.

In a departure statement, Modi described BIMSTEC as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity, and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region over the past decade.

