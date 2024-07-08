Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray blessed with a baby boy, reveals newborn face

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray blessed with a baby boy.

Social media influencer Alanna Panday, who is the cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took to her official Instagram handle and happily shared the news of the arrival of her newborn baby boy, with her husband, Ivor McCray. The journey from their dreamy wedding to the gender reveal party got huge attention from the audience. The gender reveal party was held a few months ago, and attended by various celebrities. It was an amazing gender reveal event, the decorations were in pastels and a special cake was also there for the couple. Now, a cute video has been shared by the couple on their Instagram handles to show their baby face.

Alanna and Ivor reveal their newborn face

The video posted on Instagram by the couple shows Ivor entering the video and sitting on a bed. He calls Alanna and she comes in the room with a baby boy who is resting in her arms. First, the couple look at their baby and then at each other, and also share a kiss afterwards. Ivor and Alanna wore matching clothes as she dressed up in a short skirt in a glossier hue while Ivor wore a powder blue T-shirt with denims. They both are seen adoring their newborn. Alanna wrote in the caption of her post, "Our little angel is here."

See the video:

Reactions from Bollywood celebrities

The video received lots of love from her family and friends. Her cousin Ananya Panday also took to her social media handle and reposted the video on her story and wrote, "My beautiful baby boy nephew is here." Actor Jibraan Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' commented on the post, "Ohhhhh my god!! Congratulations you two." Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Anurag Kashyap and also a social media influencer, she too reacted on the video, "Oh my god!!!! Congratulations you guys."

About The Couple

The couple Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray got married to each other in March 2023 in Mumbai. They are continuously showcasing their journey to parenthood by sharing various posts. When Alanna and her husband Ivor, announced the news of pregnancy through a video, it got immense love and support from their fans, family and friends. Alanna Panday, a well-known social media face has 1.6 million followers has been sharing moments of her life with her husband Ivor, who is a US-based photographer and videographer.

