Days after entering 100 crore club Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja gets OTT release date finalised

Maharaja film to release on Netflix on this date.

Maharaja, an Indian Tamil-language action thriller film released in cinemas on June 14, 2024, got an amazing response from the audience. Nithilan Saminathan directed the film and co-wrote the dialogues with Raam Murali. The film is produced by Passion Studios, The Route and Think Studios together.

This was the 50th film for Vijay Sethupati and it was a blockbuster as it entered the 100 crore club and the audience praised its Telugu version too.

OTT Release Date

Netflix, one of the streamed OTT platforms, have secured the digital streaming rights for 'Maharaja'. Taking to its official Instagram page, Netflix has announced that the movie is ready to release on the digital platform on July 12, 2024. It is a good chance for all to watch the film comfortably at home, who missed seeing it in theatres.

See The Post:

The movie will be released in various languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on the OTT platform too.

Cast and Crew

Maharaja features Vijay Sethupati, who plays the lead role while Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhiram and others are seen playing pivotal roles in the film. It is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, while the music work is been handled by Ajaneesh Loknath. Maharaja is jointly produced by Passion Studios, The Route and Think Studios. Dinesh Purushothaman handles the cinematography, while Philomin Raj takes charge of the editing.

Film Synopsis

The story is set in Chennai about a daughter Jyothi and her father, Maharaja who is a barber. They both share a deep bond with a dustbin which they call 'Lakshmi'. However, during a home robbery, Lakshmi goes missing which makes Maharaja suspicious about his intentions. So, he embarks on a journey to learn about the hidden truths of past and personal tragedies.

About The Film

Maharaja is an Indian Tamil movie which is filled with action and thriller. It was released in theatres on June 14, 2024, which gained lots of positive reviews and support for the film. Nithilan Swaminathan directed the movie and it also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.